* Central bank to set countercyclical capital buffer
requirements
* Adjustable buffers range at 0-2.5 pct of risk-weighted
assets
* Initial buffer requirement of 0 percent effective Jan. 1
(Adds details, comments)
JAKARTA, Dec 31 Indonesia's central bank issued
a new regulation requiring banks to increase their capital
during economic boom periods to protect against possible future
losses coming from excessive loan growth.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Bank Indonesia said it
will set the adjustable countercyclical capital buffers
requirement within a 0-2.5 percent range of risk-weighted
assets, which would be additional to banks' existing capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.
The central bank will evaluate the required capital buffer
levels at least every six months and make adjustments based on
prevailing economic conditions. The new buffer requirement will
be set at zero percent as of Jan. 1.
BI said banks tend to lend more during periods of strong
economic growth, which may lead to an increase in systemic risks
and that countercyclical buffers would help to mitigate these
risks.
Banks will be given 6-to-12 months to raise their capital
buffers when BI increases the requirements, however, cuts in
capital requirements will apply immediately.
Sigit Pramono, chairman of Indonesia's banks association,
told Reuters banks have already prepared for such rules as they
were stipulated in Basel III, a global, voluntary regulatory
framework on banks' capital adequacy norms.
"Big banks have anticipated this - so if it is applied
starting next year, banks are ready and we have no problem," he
said.
Indonesian banks have sound capital with average CAR in
October reaching 20.8 percent. Yearly loan growth in October was
10.4 percent, which was relatively slow compared with more than
20 percent during the commodity boom years.
The slow credit growth reflects weak economic growth with
this year set to be the slowest since 2009.
Banks' profits have been under pressure this year as they
sharply hiked bad loan provisions and non-performing loans grew.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Additional reporting by Hidayat
Setiaji; Editing by Sam Holmes)