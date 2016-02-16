JAKARTA Feb 16 The Indonesian government plans
to form a holding company that will own shares in all of the
country's state-controlled banks by 2018 in a bid to make
lenders more efficient and boost equity, an official at the
state-owned enterprises ministry said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Deputy minister Gatot Trihargo said the government wants to
set up an investment firm to work as the holding company for
some of Indonesia's biggest banks. Among those involved will be
Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank
Negara Indonesia and Bank Tabungan Negara.
"With a holding company, we can strengthen recurring
income," Trihargo told reporters on Tuesday. The ministry will
either choose an existing state investment firm as the holding
company, such as Danareksa, Bahana Securities or Perusahaan
Pengelola Aset, or create a new firm altogether, he added.
The plans come as President Joko Widodo's administration
steps up efforts to better manage state firms, drawing up plans
to create a holding company for each sector where it has more
than one firm, such as pharmaceuticals, mining and insurance.
Jakarta has also said it will privatise four fully owned
state firms, including heavily indebted carrier Merpati
Nusantara Airlines, through strategic sales.
Banks in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, manage
capital risks well, according to the country's central bank,
with an average capital adequacy ratio at 21.1 percent as of
November 2015, but are small compared to peers in neighbouring
countries.
The country's banking regulator and the central bank have
both been pushing for banks to merge to shore up equity. The
regulators want to halve the number of banks operating across
the archipelago from around 120.
But Trihargo said the government will drop a plan to merge
all state sharia banks, and opt to look for investors from the
Middle East to partner with those banks.
(Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)