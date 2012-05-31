* Cbank proposes family can only own 20 pct of a bank
* Cap on financial institutional ownership to be 40 pct
* Cbank says new rule would only apply to new investment
* Proposal to hit DBS bid for Bank Danamon - analysts
* DBS, Temasek - no comment
By Janeman Latul and Neil Chatterjee
JAKARTA, May 31 Indonesia's central bank said it
plans to cap single ownership in the country's banks at 40
percent for new investment, a rule that would scupper a $7.3
billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for Bank
Danamon, Asia's fourth-largest banking deal.
The proposal appeared to be aimed at stopping a DBS bid that
has drawn nationalist opposition from local bankers and
lawmakers, though it would ease concerns among other existing
bank investors in the G20 economy.
Halim Alamsyah, the central bank deputy governor responsible
for banking supervision, said the proposal would allow
individuals or families to only own up to 30 percent of local
lenders, while financial institutions would be able to own up to
a maximum of 40 percent.
"This new regulation will only hold for new initiatives, new
investment ... there will not be a retroactive regulation,"
Alamsyah told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.
It was the first time Bank Indonesia has officially
announced details of a proposed cap on bank ownership, after the
idea was raised last year. Currently, investors can own up to 99
percent of local banks in Southeast Asia's top economy.
DBS's acquisition plans were thrown into limbo late last
month when the central bank said it would not approve the deal
until it had published its rules on bank ownership.
DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, declined to comment on
Thursday until it heard from Bank Indonesia. Singapore state
investor Temasek, the majority owner of Danamon, also
declined to comment.
"Without retroactive application, the new regulations appear
very obviously aimed at scuppering the DBS-Danamon deal. The
chance of DBS walking away is now significantly above 50 percent
- Singapore Inc. would be better off maintaining the status quo
with Temasek holding on to its 67 percent stake (in Danamon),"
said Anand Pathmakanthan, an analyst at Nomura in Singapore.
Shares in Danamon closed down 2.8 percent on Thursday ahead
of the announcement. The stock, which soared by more than 50
percent when the DBS deal was first announced, has since fallen,
and is now just 15 percent up from the pre-bid level. DBS shares
closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, and have dropped 6 percent
since it bid for the Indonesian bank.
DEFENSIVE
Indonesia's economy has been drawing strong investor
interest in recent years for its booming domestic demand and
resources, but policymakers have rattled sentiment with a series
of proposals on foreign asset ownership.
The central bank, the industry regulator, does not need
parliamentary approval for capping foreign stakes in banks,
though lawmakers are in any case likely to favour restricting
foreign ownership. However, it will require the government to
revise its list of sectors where foreign investment is
restricted.
Eight of Indonesia's top-11 banks by market value are either
controlled by foreign banks, business families, private equity
firms or wealth funds.
"I think it's a defensive strategy for the central bank
since Indonesia is flooded with foreign investors which are
acquiring local financial assets such as banks," said Jemmy
Paul, a fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta,
which manages $230 million including Indonesian bank stocks.
"While it's a bad sign for newcomers, the rule might be a
relief for current bank players."
OFF THE HOOK
Not applying the rule retroactively would appear to save
existing large shareholders in Indonesian banks from having to
sell down their stakes. One analyst said such stake divestments
could have been worth up to $12 billion.
Among those banks, CIMB Niaga is controlled by Malaysia's
CIMB Group and Bank Internasional Indonesia
is controlled by Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank).
Singapore banks United Overseas Bank and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp also own lenders in
Indonesia.
"If not applied retroactively, CIMB and Maybank (as well as
OCBC and UOB) are off the hook. Ditto for the Hartono family and
Bank Central Asia," said Nomura's Pathmakanthan.
The wealthy Hartono family holds a 47.6 percent stake in
Bank Central Asia, the country's top consumer bank.
The new rules are expected to apply to domestic and foreign
investors, although majority government-owned banks such as Bank
Mandiri are unlikely to be affected.
That has fuelled concerns Indonesia is becoming increasingly
hostile to foreign investment, given recent proposals limiting
foreign ownership in mining companies to 49 percent. Bank
Indonesia has said banning majority shareholders will prevent a
controlling owner from abusing a bank's operations for their own
financial gain.
There are restrictions on bank ownership in other Southeast
Asian nations, with Malaysia capping foreign ownership of local
banks at 30 percent. In Singapore, no single investor can own an
interest of 5 percent or more of the voting shares of a domestic
bank without the approval of the finance minister.