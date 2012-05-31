* Cbank proposes family can only own 20 pct of a bank

* Cap on financial institutional ownership to be 40 pct

* Cbank says new rule would only apply to new investment

* Proposal to hit DBS bid for Bank Danamon - analysts

* DBS, Temasek - no comment

By Janeman Latul and Neil Chatterjee

JAKARTA, May 31 Indonesia's central bank said it plans to cap single ownership in the country's banks at 40 percent for new investment, a rule that would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for Bank Danamon, Asia's fourth-largest banking deal.

The proposal appeared to be aimed at stopping a DBS bid that has drawn nationalist opposition from local bankers and lawmakers, though it would ease concerns among other existing bank investors in the G20 economy.

Halim Alamsyah, the central bank deputy governor responsible for banking supervision, said the proposal would allow individuals or families to only own up to 30 percent of local lenders, while financial institutions would be able to own up to a maximum of 40 percent.

"This new regulation will only hold for new initiatives, new investment ... there will not be a retroactive regulation," Alamsyah told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

It was the first time Bank Indonesia has officially announced details of a proposed cap on bank ownership, after the idea was raised last year. Currently, investors can own up to 99 percent of local banks in Southeast Asia's top economy.

DBS's acquisition plans were thrown into limbo late last month when the central bank said it would not approve the deal until it had published its rules on bank ownership.

DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, declined to comment on Thursday until it heard from Bank Indonesia. Singapore state investor Temasek, the majority owner of Danamon, also declined to comment.

"Without retroactive application, the new regulations appear very obviously aimed at scuppering the DBS-Danamon deal. The chance of DBS walking away is now significantly above 50 percent - Singapore Inc. would be better off maintaining the status quo with Temasek holding on to its 67 percent stake (in Danamon)," said Anand Pathmakanthan, an analyst at Nomura in Singapore.

Shares in Danamon closed down 2.8 percent on Thursday ahead of the announcement. The stock, which soared by more than 50 percent when the DBS deal was first announced, has since fallen, and is now just 15 percent up from the pre-bid level. DBS shares closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, and have dropped 6 percent since it bid for the Indonesian bank.

DEFENSIVE

Indonesia's economy has been drawing strong investor interest in recent years for its booming domestic demand and resources, but policymakers have rattled sentiment with a series of proposals on foreign asset ownership.

The central bank, the industry regulator, does not need parliamentary approval for capping foreign stakes in banks, though lawmakers are in any case likely to favour restricting foreign ownership. However, it will require the government to revise its list of sectors where foreign investment is restricted.

Eight of Indonesia's top-11 banks by market value are either controlled by foreign banks, business families, private equity firms or wealth funds.

"I think it's a defensive strategy for the central bank since Indonesia is flooded with foreign investors which are acquiring local financial assets such as banks," said Jemmy Paul, a fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta, which manages $230 million including Indonesian bank stocks.

"While it's a bad sign for newcomers, the rule might be a relief for current bank players."

OFF THE HOOK

Not applying the rule retroactively would appear to save existing large shareholders in Indonesian banks from having to sell down their stakes. One analyst said such stake divestments could have been worth up to $12 billion.

Among those banks, CIMB Niaga is controlled by Malaysia's CIMB Group and Bank Internasional Indonesia is controlled by Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank). Singapore banks United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp also own lenders in Indonesia.

"If not applied retroactively, CIMB and Maybank (as well as OCBC and UOB) are off the hook. Ditto for the Hartono family and Bank Central Asia," said Nomura's Pathmakanthan.

The wealthy Hartono family holds a 47.6 percent stake in Bank Central Asia, the country's top consumer bank.

The new rules are expected to apply to domestic and foreign investors, although majority government-owned banks such as Bank Mandiri are unlikely to be affected.

That has fuelled concerns Indonesia is becoming increasingly hostile to foreign investment, given recent proposals limiting foreign ownership in mining companies to 49 percent. Bank Indonesia has said banning majority shareholders will prevent a controlling owner from abusing a bank's operations for their own financial gain.

There are restrictions on bank ownership in other Southeast Asian nations, with Malaysia capping foreign ownership of local banks at 30 percent. In Singapore, no single investor can own an interest of 5 percent or more of the voting shares of a domestic bank without the approval of the finance minister.