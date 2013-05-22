(Adds quotes, detail)

By Fathiya Dahrul and Rieka Rahadiana

JAKARTA May 22 Indonesian MPs said they want a new banking law, under discussion since late last year, to limit foreign ownership to a maximum of 50 to 51 percent and suggested it could make it to the statute books by next year.

MPs have not publicly discussed a percentage figure before.

The comments by two senior parliamentarians come as debate rages over whether Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd can press on with its year-old bid to buy Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT, after the central bank gave it approval to take an initial 40 percent stake.

"I hope the new banking law will be discussed in the plenary session in July so it could become law next year," said Harry Azhar Azis, vice chairman of parliament's powerful Commission XI, which oversees the financial and banking sector.

The law has been debated in earnest by the commission since late last year in the wake of the proposed DBS-Danamon bid.

A draft is being worked on and needs to be presented to the full parliament, then signed into law by the president. The proposed law is unusual in that it is relatively rare for parliament to initiate legislation but illustrates an increasingly nationalist sentiment among MPs.

"So far, we haven't discussed the ownership percentage cap. But if we follow global standards it could be either 49 percent or 51 percent. We definitely can't give 99 percent anymore," Azis said.

The new law would replace one brought in after the 1998 Asian financial crisis when many banks collapsed and which allowed foreign investors to buy up to 99 percent in a bank.

Azis, who is a member of the second biggest political party Golkar, said the parliament is still discussing the details with the new banking regulator OJK which takes on its role from next year.

Dolfi OFP, a senior lawmaker with leading opposition party PDI-P, wanted tougher constraints.

"We want foreigners to own below a 50 percent stake. It's good enough for them,"

Indonesia's central bank gave its approval for DBS Group to buy a 40 percent stake in Bank Danamon, opening the door for Singapore bank to complete Southeast Asia's largest bank merger, if it is allowed to buy up the whole bank as is wishes.

However, even under current rules it will have to wait at least 18 months to become a majority owner because it has to first go through three financial-soundness tests at six-month intervals. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Rieka Rahadiana, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Daniel Magnowski)