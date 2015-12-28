JAKARTA Dec 28 Indonesia's financial regulator
has changed requirements around how the country's banking and
financial services conglomerates report their capital buffers in
an effort to make capital risks more transparent.
Under the new rules, a conglomerate's aggregate net equity
must be at least as much as the total required regulatory
capital of each of its business units, Indonesia's Financial
Services Authority (OJK) said in a document posted on its
website last week.
Most of Indonesia's financial assets are managed by
conglomerates and OJK has previously said they need to tighten
regulation for those firms as they have a systemic impact to the
sector. Previously, financial conglomerates did not have
aggregate capital requirements.
As part of capital calculations, the OJK will require
conglomerates to measure net equity as the total capital of the
parent company and its units, minus the injection or fund
placement from parent companies to the units.
The regulatory capital requirements for each type of
business were not changed - banks still have to maintain a
capital adequacy ratio of at least at 8 percent of risk-weighted
assets, while insurance firms must maintain a solvency ratio of
at least 120 percent.
However, because OJK subtracts capital injections from a
conglomerate's aggregate net equity, the parent company may be
forced to raise its capital to make sure the holding meets the
new requirements.
"In line with the complexity and the risks faced by
financial conglomerates, they must manage a sufficient capital,"
the OJK said in the document.
The new rules take effect in December, however, penalties
for not meeting the requirements, which include fines of up to
100 million rupiah ($7,327.62), blacklisting the company's
management or revoking licences, won't apply until 2018.
($1 = 13,647.0000 rupiah)
