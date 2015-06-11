JAKARTA, June 11 Shares of Indonesian
state-controlled banks fell on Thursday after a report that they
will halve lending rates to small businesses.
Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia led the
decline, sliding 3.5 percent.
PT Bank Mandiri fell 2 percent while PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia lost 2.9 percent. The losses helped
pull the main index down 0.3 percent.
Trying to stem weak growth in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy which has slowed to 2009 levels, lenders have agreed
that rates will be lowered to 12 percent from 22 to 24 percent,
vice president Jusuf Kalla was quoted as saying in a speech on
Wednesday.
