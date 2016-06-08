JAKARTA, June 8 Indonesia's government has proposed a law that will give its tax office access to client data held by banks, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The proposed revision to the tax administration law will "eliminate data secrecy for the purpose of taxes," Bambang Brodjonegoro told a parliamentary hearing.

The government is trying to boost tax collection to help to close a yawning budget deficit. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)