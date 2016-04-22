By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Fergus Jensen
| TOKYO/JAKARTA, April 22
TOKYO/JAKARTA, April 22 The Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) has not decided
whether to fund the $4 billion Batang coal-fired power station
project in Indonesia, its chief executive said on Friday,
following protests by green groups and landowners.
PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia (BPI), a joint venture set up
by Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk and
Japan's Itochu Corp and Electric Power Development Co
(J-Power), plans to build and operate the 2,000
megawatt Batang plant in Central Java with funding from JBIC.
Construction was meant to begin in 2012 but has been
repeatedly delayed as dozens of landowners refused to give up
their paddy fields for the project.
"We haven't decided to offer a loan to the project," JBIC
CEO Hiroshi Watanabe told reporters, referring to environmental
concerns raised by residents.
"Given what happened in Sakhalin, we understand we need to
watch the local project construction contractor to ensure they
do not harm the environment," Watanabe added, referring to the
construction of the Sakhalin gas project, which raised
environmental concerns and eventually led to Japanese companies
selling their stakes to Russian gas producer Gazprom.
Getting Batang off the ground has been a top priority for
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who held a ceremony at the
plant in August as proof the government was meeting its promises
to kick-start badly needed infrastructure projects.
Widodo had promised Japanese investors in Tokyo five months
earlier that the land issues were resolved.
If built, the project would be the biggest coal-fired power
station of its kind in Southeast Asia.
Indonesian state power company Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN), tasked with buying the land for the project,
said in March it had won a landholders' lawsuit at Indonesia's
Supreme Court, paving the way for construction to begin.
Farmers in Batang, however, accuse the developers and
security forces of intimidating them, closing community access
to their farmland and destroying their irrigation systems and
crops before a Supreme Court ruling was issued.
"As of now we haven't received an announcement of the
Supreme Court verdict," Judianto Simanjuntak, a lawyer for
landowners in Batang, told Reuters on Friday, noting that they
could not lodge an appeal without this document.
An official at PLN said earlier this month that a financial
agreement on Batang would be postponed for two months because of
difficulties surrounding funding mechanisms JBIC wanted to use.
Despite the setbacks, Adaro CEO Boy Thohir remained positive
about the project, speaking to reporters earlier this week.
"I believe we will have deal on this. We hope this project
can be realised soon," he said.
A spokeswoman for Adaro did not respond immediately to an
emailed request for comment on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini in Jakarta, editing by
David Evans)