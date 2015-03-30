(Repeats March 27 story with no changes. The opinions expressed
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 27 It's been over a year now since
Indonesia imposed its ban on the export of unprocessed minerals.
The aim of the January 2014 lock-down is to generate greater
value for the country and its citizens by forcing operators to
build processing plants and export value-added product not raw
materials.
Other resource-rich countries, such as the Democratic
Republic of Congo, are travelling the same road but Indonesia is
way out in front.
The country's high-stakes strategy, implemented in the face
of considerable opposition from both its own mining sector and
overseas buyers, does appear to be largely working.
At a practical level flows of nickel ore and bauxite to
Chinese buyers have been halted.
Indonesia's mining ministry says there are now 11
nickel-processing projects under way, many of them backed by
Chinese nickel and stainless steel producers.
The country's two top copper miners, Freeport McMoRan
and Newmont Indonesia, have been successfully cajoled
into committing to a new copper smelter in return for keeping
their mining rights.
When it comes to bauxite and the construction of alumina
refineries, though, things are not going to plan with
policy-makers admitting they may have to partially roll back the
ban.
NO TAKERS?
As with nickel, there was an initial flurry of alumina
refinery project announcements in the immediate aftermath of the
export ban.
All of them were backed by Chinese aluminium producers, who
had been buying Indonesian bauxite to feed their own domestic
production of alumina, the intermediate product in the aluminium
supply chain.
The list of candidates included some of the biggest names in
the Chinese aluminium sector such as Chalco, Xinfa and Nanshan.
One year on, though, and initial enthusiasm seems to have
evaporated.
Indonesia does have one new refinery, built by local company
Aneka Tambang and Japan's Showa Denko. But it
was started in 2011, years before the ban became a reality, and
produces chemical-grade rather than metallurgical alumina.
All the other projects have gone, from an Indonesian
perspective, ominously quiet, which is why policy-makers are now
talking about trying to entice investment in return for bauxite
export rights.
ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIES
Even that strategy may not work because the simple fact is
Chinese buyers are successfully tapping other sources of the
mineral.
They haven't yet fully compensated for the loss of
Indonesian supply but Chinese imports have been steadily ticking
higher in recent months, rising back above the 3-million-tonne
per month level in both December and February.
In part this reflects higher imports from traditional
suppliers such as Australia but in part it's down to the
emergence of new suppliers such as Malaysia.
In 2013 Chinese imports of Malaysian bauxite totalled just
154,000 tonnes. Last year's tally came in at 3.3 million tonnes.
Malaysian imports have accelerated further this year,
totalling 1.0 million tonnes in the first two months alone.
Similarly, the Dominican Republic never even used to make it
onto the list of Chinese bauxite suppliers. Last year it did to
the tune of 1.6 million tonnes.
The uncomfortable fact for Indonesia is that China may not
need its bauxite any more. And if it doesn't need the bauxite,
it doesn't need to sink investment into Indonesian alumina
refineries.
THE SCARCITY FACTOR
That's the thing with bauxite. It's a commonly occurring
mineral and a lot of countries have deposits of it.
Indonesia has no choke-hold over supply such as it enjoys
over nickel ore.
Chinese nickel pig iron producers, the bedrock of nickel ore
demand, have had some success in tapping the Philippines for
alternative supply. But Philippine ore is lower-grade with all
sorts of cost implications and the country simply can't produce
enough to fill the gap left by the Indonesian ban.
And apart from the Philippines, there is no obvious other
supplier of nickel ore.
The scarcity factor is also in play when it comes to the
country's two big copper producers, particularly Freeport
McMoRan.
Its Grasberg mine is one of the largest, longest-life copper
mines in the world, an increasing rarity in a sector that is
struggling to find replacements for the mega-mines of the past.
Faced with threats to withdraw its mining licence, Freeport
had little option but to accede to Indonesia's request it invest
in a new smelter, however sceptical the company may be about the
commercial logic of doing so.
With no such scarcity factor in bauxite, Indonesia may have
reached the limits of its resource policy as currently
formulated.
LESS STICK, MORE CARROT
The problem is that the export ban is a blunt instrument
through which to force its mining sector down the path of
value-added processing.
Simply tweaking the ban for bauxite, by linking export
licences to investment plans, is probably not going to work.
It might be time to evolve the policy further, applying a
little less stick and offering a bit more carrot.
Alumina refineries cost a lot of money and require a lot of
infrastructure. More than is needed to build a basic first-stage
nickel ore processing plant to produce nickel pig iron, which is
itself more raw material than value-added product.
Tax incentives and investment in power and transport are
going to be needed if Chinese aluminium companies are to be
persuaded to relocate part of their existing alumina capacity to
Indonesia.
But the window of opportunity won't be open for long with
accumulating evidence the Chinese investment flow is switching
to Malaysia and its replacement bauxite deposits.
With many other developing countries tracking Indonesia's
progress, bauxite is the clearest warning yet that coercion is
only one part of a successful resource policy.
