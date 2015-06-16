By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, June 16 Indonesia's government is
discussing legal avenues to allow a resumption of bauxite
exports to help kickstart stalled smelter projects, top
officials said, as Southeast Asia's largest economy tries to
promote infrastructure development.
Indonesia imposed restrictions on exports of unprocessed
metal ores in early 2014 in an effort force firms to develop
smelters that would add value to the country's resources and
create jobs.
However, many firms including bauxite miners said building
smelters was unfeasible in the absence of supporting
infrastructure and export revenue, and the country's revenue
from mining has plummeted.
Indonesia's bauxite exports fell to 2.1 million tonnes in
calendar 2014 from 55.6 million in 2013, when they were worth
$1.3 billion to the country's economy.
The need for a breakthrough for bauxite smelters was flagged
by the mining ministry in March.
"We are discussing this to see if there's a possibility of
us providing a slight relaxation," Sofyan Djalil told reporters
on Tuesday, adding that the government was looking into allowing
exports by firms that have set aside a smelter development
guarantee fund in an escrow account.
"It will be very restricted, very tight. Free riders won't
be allowed," Djalil said, adding that no relaxation would be
given to nickel miners building smelters.
"Nickel doesn't need it because the investment costs aren't
too high."
Last month the finance ministry said it needed to hasten the
pace of infrastructure spending to counter the worst domestic
economic slowdown since the depths of the 2009 financial crisis.
According to Mining Minister Sudirman Said, any relaxation
of the existing bauxite export rules needs first to ensure it
doesn't contradict the country's law on mining, and would likely
be covered in a new ministerial decree.
"This is what we need to study - from a legal point of
view," Said said on Monday.
"The dilemma is this: if we continue to withhold (exports)
they won't complete the smelter projects and everyone loses," he
said. Once firms had completed more than 30 percent of smelter
projects they were seen as unlikely to leave projects
unfinished, he said.
Any easing of the mineral export ban for bauxite miners
would be the second such policy reversal, after President Joko
Widodo's government said it may push back a total ban on exports
of copper and other mineral concentrates due to come into effect
in 2017.
