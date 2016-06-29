(Refiles to correct headline to cattle import quotas, not beef
quotas)
By Eveline Danubrata and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's anti-monopoly
agency has proposed abolishing a cattle import quota system and
replacing it with tariffs, in a bid to break the stranglehold of
local cartels blamed for surging beef prices, its chief told
Reuters.
President Joko Widodo, who came to power two years ago in
large part thanks to his image as a man of the people, has come
under fire after beef prices shot up ahead of the Muslim
celebration to mark the end of the fasting month in early July.
Widodo had told local media that he wants fresh beef to cost
around 80,000 rupiah ($6) per kg, but the current market price
is up to 50 percent higher. On Wednesday, thousands of people
lined up to buy government-subsidised beef at a district in
North Jakarta.
Indonesia, which has the world's biggest Muslim population,
imports virtually all of its cattle from Australia - a trade
that was worth nearly $600 million in the last financial year.
The agriculture ministry is, however, trying to curb imports as
part of a national push for domestic self-sufficiency.
"The limit on imports is causing a lack of supply because
it's not balanced with the growth of the local cattle
population," Syarkawi Rauf, the head of the Indonesian Business
Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU), said in an interview.
"The beef prices become even more excessive because there
are people who take advantage of that government policy," said
Rauf, an economist who took the top position at the independent
watchdog less than a year ago.
A senior government official has told Reuters that a
so-called "beef mafia" has been operating for years with
impunity.
In April, the KPPU imposed a total fine of 106 billion
rupiah ($8.05 million) on 32 feedlotters, which it said had
collectively agreed to hold back stocks. Nearly half of those
businesses are challenging that ruling in court.
Rauf said the KPPU had urged the president to replace cattle
import quotas with a tariff system to limit the opportunities to
stockpile livestock to squeeze out greater profits.
Under the proposed system, when there is a lack of supply,
the government could lower the tariff and give businesses more
incentive to import cattle. On the other hand, when there is
oversupply, raising the import tariffs would make locally bred
cattle more competitive.
To act as a deterrent, the watchdog had also proposed an
increase in the penalty for businesses found guilty of
monopolistic practices: a fine of up to 30 percent of the
company's annual sales, compared with a maximum 25 billion
rupiah ($1.9 million) fine currently.
Rauf hoped the proposals could be implemented this year, but
said there was some resistance to the abolishment of the cattle
import quota system even from within the government itself.
Nevertheless, Rauf said he would continue fighting.
"Beef is one of the main sources of protein in Indonesia. It
is very important for the people, that is why we are very
focused on this area."
($1 = 13,160.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fergus Jensen; Additional
reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Ed Davies)