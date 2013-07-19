JAKARTA, July 19 Indonesia will allow the
unlimited importation of live cattle in an effort to curb
domestic beef price rises, the country's trade minister said on
Friday, abandoning an annual import quota system that has hit
imports from suppliers such as Australia.
The move should boost the cattle and beef trade in
Australia, the world's No.3 beef exporter.
"I have signed the new ready-to-slaughter cattle regulation
and we have allowed importers to import...with no limits, to
stabilise beef prices," Indonesian Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan
told reporters. "They (importers) can import at any volume or
number that the market needs," he added.
