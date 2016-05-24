JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia's capital Jakarta is
bringing beer back to its mini-marts, the city's governor said
on Tuesday, more than a year after sales of the alcoholic drink
were banned in small retailers in the world's most populous
Muslim nation.
"The point is (drinks with alcohol content) below 5 percent
will be allowed, and beer is included," Jakarta governor Basuki
Purnama Tjahja told reporters, adding that unlicensed vendors
would be penalised.
But the ban, which was last year issued by the trade
ministry, remains in place across the rest of the country.
"The prohibition of sales of alcoholic beverages in
retailers the size of mini-marts and below, is still in place,"
Trade Minister Tom Lembong told Reuters by text message.
According to media reports at the time, the trade ministry
implemented the ban to crack down on underage drinking. Larger
retailers can still sell beer, as well as spirits and wine.
Provincial and city governments in Indonesia are allowed to
regulate the sales and distribution of alcohol independently of
central government rules.
Major brewers have raised concerns over the national ban,
saying the regulation could hurt profits and expansion plans in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
PT Multi Bintang Indonesia, majority-owned by Heineken, had
said last year that a planned 40 million euro ($43 million)
investment hinged on regulatory certainty,
The east Javanese city of Surabaya this month proposed a ban
on alcohol, but it remained unclear if this would apply to
hotels and bars in the country's second-largest city.
The predominantly Christian province of Papua last month
banned alcohol, blaming its consumption for a rise in crime,
according to local media.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya
Kapoor; Editing by Keith Weir)