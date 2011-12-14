JAKARTA Dec 14 Coal production at Indonesia's PT Berau Coal Energy will rise 15 percent next year to 23 million tonnes, the firm said on Wednesday.

The figure, up from 20 million this year, matches numbers given by the firm earlier this year.

Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal, is expected to produce around 340 million tonnes of coal this year -- mainly lower grade coal, used predominantly in countries such as China and India. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)