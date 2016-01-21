(Recasts, adds details/quotes)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia will struggle to
subsidise domestic biodiesel supplies for the whole year if
crude oil prices continue to plummet, a government official said
on Thursday.
Crude oil prices have dropped to a 12-year low of
around $28 a barrel, widening the price gap with biodiesel fuel,
and making the greener fuel much less attractive for blending.
Earlier this week, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association said
current subsidy mandates could not be sustained if crude prices
remained low.
The government may only be able to subsidise biodiesel for
eight to 10 months if crude prices continue stay at current
levels or fall further, said Bayu Krisnamurthi, head of the
Indonesian Estate Crop Fund Agency.
"If there are a lack of funds, we will seek solutions. We
will keep coordinating with the government," he said, adding
that one of the options available was to seek a revision to the
2016 state budget.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, is pushing
greater biodiesel usage to reduce its oil import bill, cut
greenhouse gas emissions and create more demand for the tropical
oil.
Last year, President Joko Widodo increased biodiesel
subsidies and raised the minimum bio content in diesel fuel to
15 percent from 10 percent. It will rise to 20 percent in 2016
and 30 percent in 2020.
Palm oil prices that have risen on supply concerns have
pushed the price of palm methyl ester, the raw component of
biodiesel, to $605 a tonne in Southeast Asia, according to
Reuters data. That compares to gasoil prices in regional oil
trading hub Singapore at $31.31 a barrel, equivalent to $223.26
a tonne.
Krisnamurthi said biodiesel consumption this year was
expected to reach 6.93 million kilolitres (kl), up 73 percent
from a previous estimate. No reason was given for the increase.
Indonesia's consumption of biodiesel in 2015 declined to
863,000 kl from 1.78 million kl in 2014.
Implementation of Indonesia's mandate on biodiesel will
improve energy diversification and reduce up to 6.9 million kl
of fuel imports, Krisnamurthi said, with an estimated reduction
in state spending of $2 billion.
