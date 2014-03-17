JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's biodiesel
consumption is likely to soar this year after the government
introduced a new blending regulation, an industry group said on
Monday.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy and the world's top
producer of palm oil introduced a new regulation in August,
aimed at burning more palm-based biodiesel and cutting its oil
import bill.
Analysts have been skeptical that it could be fully
implemented due to logistical hurdles in more remote provinces,
but even a partial success has the potential to lift palm prices
and narrow Indonesia's current account deficit.
Paulus Tjakrawan, chairman of the Indonesian Biofuel
Producers Association (APROBI), however, is optimistic.
"Domestic biodiesel sales may jump to 3 million kilolitres
this year, up from 1.006 million kilolitres last year,"
Tjakrawan told reporters.
He also forecast a 20 percent rise in biodiesel exports.
The export forecast is surprising, given the long-running trade
spat between Indonesia and its biggest biodiesel export
customer, the European Union, over alleged biodiesel dumping and
illegal subsidies.
"In 2014, Indonesian biodiesel producers may export 2.2
million kilolitres of biodiesel, up from 1.833 million
kilolitres last year," said Tjakrawan. While exports to the EU
are seen falling, higher buying by countries such as China,
South Korea, Australia and the United States would help offset
the drop, he said.
Indonesia's total biodiesel capacity is likely to hit 8.8
million kilolitres in 2015, added Tjakrawan, up from 5.6 million
kilolitres at present.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)