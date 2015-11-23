JAKARTA Nov 23 Indonesia's biodiesel
consumption is seen soaring to 7.9 million kilolitres next year
from 1.1-1.2 kilolitres in 2015, an industry body said, adding
that increased demand was crucial for the country's to meet its
commitments on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, is pushing
greater biodiesel usage to reduce its oil import bill and to
create more demand for the tropical oil.
This year Indonesia increased biodiesel subsidies and raised
the minimum bio content in diesel fuel to 15 percent from 10
percent. It will rise to 20 percent in 2016 and 30 percent in
2020.
Ahead of the U.N. Paris climate conference next month,
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has also promised to curb its
rising greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
"This year our biodiesel use will be less than 1.5 million
kilolitres," Paulus Tjakrawan, chairman at the Indonesian
Biofuel Producers Association told Reuters on Monday.
"If the government is really strict with the 20 percent
(blend), it will become 7.9 next year," added Tjakrawan, whose
group was established in 2006 and has 23 members. "It could also
reduce emissions."
Indonesia is the fifth biggest greenhouse gas emitter if
forest losses are taken into account, and is under international
pressure to curb the destruction of carbon-rich peatlands and
forests which cause choking smoke to spread across much of
Southeast Asia each year.
Last year, Indonesia's biodiesel usage contributed 11.8
percent of the nation's energy and transportation sector's
emission savings, and this would climb to 47 percent next year,
said Tjakrawan.
Indonesia missed last year's biodiesel targets due to
logistical and infrastructure problems, coupled with a failure
to enforce its mandate, but Tjakrawan said the government may
look to bring forward its 30 percent blend requirement.
"We will see B20 first -- if B20 is ok and tests are ok --
maybe within two or three years," added Tjakrawan, who is also a
commissioner at PT Multi Biofuels Indonesia.
Any increased in biodiesel use would also be positive for
benchmark palm prices which hit 6-1/2 year lows
earlier this year.
Major palm companies with a biodiesel footprint in Indonesia
include Wilmar International, the world's largest palm
oil processor, and unlisted Musim Mas.
