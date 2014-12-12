JAKARTA Dec 12 Police in Indonesia have name
the editor-in-chief of its largest English-language newspaper a
suspect in a blasphemy case, the newspaper said in a statement,
over a cartoon depicting the Islamic State militant group.
The media in Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim
population, has enjoyed broad freedom since the establishment of
democratic rule in the late 1990s.
Last month, Amnesty International called on Indonesia's new
government to end the criminalisation of beliefs through its
blasphemy laws, which it said was contributing to a rising
climate of intolerance.
Responding to police identifying him a suspect in the case,
the editor-in chief of the Jakarta Post, Meidyatama
Suryodiningrat, denied he had committed a crime in relation to
the cartoon published on July 3.
"We have received information on the matter and currently we
are still studying it," Suryodiningrat said in a statement
posted on the newspaper's website late on Thursday.
"What we produced was a journalistic piece that criticized
the ISIS ... which has carried out violence in the name of
religion."
The cartoon depicted an Islamic State member raising a flag
with a human skull on it with an Arabic phrase about Allah.
Under Indonesian law, charges only follow an investigation.
Five days after the cartoon was printed, the newspaper
published a retraction and apologised for the religious
symbolism contained in the cartoon.
Since 2004, at least 106 people have been convicted in
Indonesia under blasphemy laws, some who have been imprisoned
for up to five years, Amnesty International said.
