Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia May 25, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA Indonesian police on Friday arrested three people suspected of being connected to attacks that killed three police at a Jakarta bus station this week, a spokesman said.

Yusri Yunus, head of public relations at West Java Police, confirmed by text message that the arrests had taken place in the West Java city of Bandung, but did not provide details.

