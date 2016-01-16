People carry a banner reading 'We grieve. We are not afraid' during a rally at the scene of Thursday's gun and bomb attack in central Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A man wearing Darth Vader costume holds a placard as he stands on Thamrin street near the scene of Thursday's gun and bomb attack, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Anti-terror police walk as one carries a box with items retrieved from the house of a suspected militant involved in Thursday's attack in Jakarta, in Sampit, Indonesia Central Kalimantan province, January 16, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Norjani/Antara Foto

Indonesian police stand guard at the site of this week's militant attack in central Jakarta, Indonesia January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police stand beside a damaged police box, at the site of this week's militant attack in central Jakarta, Indonesia January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA Indonesia shut down at least 11 radical websites and several social media accounts on Saturday after a deadly gun and bomb attack claimed by Islamic State rocked the capital earlier in the week.

Authorities said several accounts had been found on social networking website Facebook expressing support for Thursday's attack in Jakarta's commercial district, which killed seven people including five militants, and injured around 30 others.

The brazenness of the assault, which lasted several hours, suggested a new brand of militancy in a country where low-level strikes on police are common.

"We are monitoring many websites and public complaints about this," said Ismail Cawidu, a public relations official at the communications ministry.

The government had also sent letters to social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram requesting that radical material be immediately blocked or taken down, Cawidu said.

The alleged mastermind behind this week's attack, an Indonesian citizen fighting with IS in Syria, is believed to have used social media extensively to share his beliefs about Islamic State and communicate with contacts in Indonesia using blog posts and mobile messaging apps.

Police said late on Friday that two of the attackers had been identified as raids continued across the country to track down any other militants in the networks they belonged to.

Authorities believe there are up to 1,000 IS sympathisers in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Kim Coghill)