Military armoured personnel carriers are seen near the site of an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

CAIRO Islamic State officially claimed responsibility on Thursday for a gun and bomb assault in the centre of Jakarta earlier in the day that killed seven people, five of whom were attackers.

"A group of soldiers of the caliphate in Indonesia targeted a gathering from the crusader alliance that fights the Islamic State in Jakarta through planting several explosive devices that went off as four of the soldiers attacked with light weapons and explosive belts," the group said in a statement.

Islamic State's statement said there were 15 people killed but the official tally according to the Indonesian government is seven. A news agency affiliated to Islamic State had earlier reported the group's responsibility.

