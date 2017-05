JAKARTA An explosion heard in central Jakarta near the area of a militant attack earlier on Thursday was believed to be a tyre bursting and not another bomb, police said on Thursday.

"There was the sound of an explosion, suspected to be from a truck tyre. But we don't want to underestimate anything. We want to keep things secure," police spokesman Mohammad Iqbal told reporters.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Mike Collett-White)