A member of the police bomb squad unit approaches the scene of an explosion following an attack on a police box in central Jakarta January 14, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/M Agung Rajasa/Antara Foto

Indonesia's chief security minister Luhut Pandjaitan (C) visits the site of an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police advance during an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police walk on a street past police chalk markings showing shell casings and debris following an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Militants launched a gun and bomb assault in the heart of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday morning. At least six people died, including five militants.

Casualty numbers may change as official data is updated with fresh reports from the scene.

Below is a timeline of the events as Reuters reported them. All times local (GMT +0700 hours).

1049 - An explosion was heard near a Starbucks cafe close to United Nations offices in central Jakarta, according to eyewitnesses.

1057 - A second explosion was heard in central Jakarta, Reuters eyewitnesses said.

1100 - A police officer was shot near the site of an explosion, according to domestic TV reports. A Reuters eyewitness said gunfire and several explosions were heard. There were six explosions, local TV reported.

1108 - A Reuters eyewitness said three people died and there was a gunfight. A national police spokesman said the explosions were suspected to have been carried out by a suicide bomber.

1113 - The central bank continued a scheduled monetary policy meeting despite the blasts. Indonesia's stock index and currency fell after the explosions.

1118 - Security forces were seen entering the bombed Starbucks cafe in central Jakarta, said an eyewitness.

1143 - Police said around 10-14 gunmen were involved in the attacks.

1201 - A police spokesman said three police officers and three civilians had died in the attacks.

1217 - More gunfire was heard in central Jakarta, according to a Reuters eyewitness.

1221 - Police told domestic TV that there was no explosion in West Jakarta suburb of Palmerah, and no hostages were taken. They also said gunfire had ceased, and no one was arrested.

1231 - Police said they believed two suspected perpetrators fled in the direction of West Jakarta.

1237 - A further explosion was heard near the site of the attacks, a Reuters reporter on site said.

1300 - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo condemned the attacks and issued condolences to victims. He urged the public not to be afraid of "acts of terror like this". He cut short his trip to Java to return to Jakarta where he will hold a meeting on the attacks.

1304 - Indonesia's intelligence chief said there were no indications yet that the Jakarta attack is related to Islamic State.

1322 - A police spokesman said police had shot dead four suspected militants who were part of the attacks, and the area was being secured.

1322 - Starbucks said one customer was injured in attacks, and all employees were safe. The store that was attacked and all other Starbucks stores in Jakarta will remain closed until further notice.

1351 - The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 11 months by 25 basis points.

1409 - A central bank official said markets have calmed after the Jakarta attack.

1435 - Police said they suspected at least three suicide bombers.

1438 - Police arrested four suspected attackers involved in the blasts.

1522 - Indonesia's security chief said five militants were killed, including one foreigner, and that "everything is under control now".

