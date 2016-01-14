(Repeats Thursday's story with no changes to text)
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE Jan 14 Indonesia faces a drop in
tourist numbers, at least in the short term, following
Thursday's attack in central Jakarta claimed by Islamic State,
in a blow to Southeast Asia's biggest economy already growing at
its slowest pace since the financial crisis.
An Indonesian and a Canadian were killed, along with five
attackers, while 20 people, including a Dutchman, were wounded.
Two of the militants were taken alive, police said.
The attack could frustrate President Joko Widodo's ambitions
to nearly double tourist arrivals to 20 million people by 2019,
although Indonesia's tourism ministry said that it was sticking
to that target despite the gun and bomb assault.
The government has removed visa requirements for visitors
from 84 countries making a short visit, and is working to give
visa-free entry to more nationalities in a bid to attract more
travellers.
Indonesia, famous for the idyllic island of Bali, its
dramatic volcanic landscapes and ancient temples, was estimated
to have welcomed 10 million foreign tourists in 2015.
Some travel agents said they had received calls from worried
tourists, but they predicted that the effects of the attack
would be shortlived.
"I think this incident will definitely have an impact on
travel to Indonesia, especially to Jakarta," said Terence
Cheong, director of Orient Travel and Tours, a travel agency
based in Kuala Lumpur and the operator of MariMari.com, a hotel
booking website.
In the Netherlands, whose tourists visit Bali for its beach
resorts and other big islands for a taste of the country's
colonial history, some travel agents received phone calls from
concerned customers.
"It's early days, but I don't think it will be too bad,"
said Willem Linders, who operates roughly 200 group tours to
Indonesia through his travel agency Indonesia Tours.
The number of Dutch visitors to Indonesia has jumped nearly
50 percent over the past decade from a low after the Bali
bombings to more than 169,000 in 2014, according to the
Indonesia statistics office.
Bali, located hundreds of miles from Jakarta and a major
attraction for tourists, was a target of militant attacks more
than a decade ago, when a nightclub bombing killed 202 people,
most of them tourists.
Noviendi Makalam, spokesman for Indonesia's tourism
ministry, expected tourist arrivals to the capital to drop over
the next 2-3 months. He estimated that Jakarta contributed
around 30 percent to the country's total foreign tourist
arrivals.
Travel and tourism directly contributed around $23 billion
to Indonesia's economy in 2014, or about 3.2 percent of GDP,
according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council.
It forecast that figure to rise by 6 percent last year, and
to show an annual growth of 5.3 percent from 2015-2025.
($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah)
