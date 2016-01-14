LONDON Jan 14 The United States condemns an attack on central Jakarta claimed by Islamic State militants, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

"These acts of terror are not going to intimidate nation-states from protecting their citizens and continuing to provide real opportunity, education, jobs, possibilities of a future," Kerry said at a meeting in London.

"There is nothing in any act of terror that offers anything but death and destruction. And so we stand together, all of us, united in our efforts to eliminate those who choose terror," he said.