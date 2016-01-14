An Indonesian police office walks near a cafe which was damaged following a gun and bomb attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA Islamist militant group Islamic State is "definitely" behind the attack on Indonesia's capital, the Jakarta police chief said on Thursday.

"ISIS is behind this attack definitely," Tito Karnavian told reporters.

Karnavian said Indonesian Islamic State fighter Bahrun Naim, who is believed to be in Syria, was "planning this for awhile. He is behind this attack."

