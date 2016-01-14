White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
JAKARTA Islamist militant group Islamic State is "definitely" behind the attack on Indonesia's capital, the Jakarta police chief said on Thursday.
"ISIS is behind this attack definitely," Tito Karnavian told reporters.
Karnavian said Indonesian Islamic State fighter Bahrun Naim, who is believed to be in Syria, was "planning this for awhile. He is behind this attack."
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.