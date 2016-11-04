JAKARTA Nov 4 The death toll from a boat
accident off an Indonesian island rose to 36 on the third day of
a search for survivors, police said, with hopes fading on Friday
for 24 people still missing.
A packed speed boat carrying 98 Indonesian migrant workers,
most of them illegal, and three crew sank off Indonesia's Batam
island at around dawn on Wednesday, having departed from
Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
Airlangga, a police spokesman for Riau Islands, which
includes Batam, put the latest death toll at 36.
Police say 41 survivors have been found. A crew member has
been detained on suspicion of a shipping violation, and police
were looking for the captain, who had fled. The fate of a third
crew member was unknown.
