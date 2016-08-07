(Repeats for Asian markets open. No change to text.)
By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA Aug 5 Indonesian firms are preparing to
hit the debt markets with the repatriation of offshore wealth
from the country's new tax amnesty expected to boost investor
demand for products such as corporate bonds, lowering companies'
borrowing costs.
Companies including construction firms PT Adhi Karya Tbk
and PT Waskita Karya Tbk are planning to
issue bonds to capture a slice of the billions of dollars the
government expects to bring home by March 2017.
"With the tax amnesty and repatriated funds, of course the
liquidity will improve. If liquidity improves, the coupon rate
will be lower," said M Choliq, president director of Waskita.
Waskita is eyeing a coupon rate of around 8.5 percent for
its planned bond issue of up to 20 trillion rupiah ($1.52
billion), cheaper than the 9.25 percent rate it set for the
previous issuance for 2 trillion rupiah last month, Choliq said.
PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, a port operator that secured a
4.5 trillion rupiah syndicated loan this month, is planning to
sell 5 trillion rupiah bonds early next year, the company's
president director Orias Petrus Moedak told reporters.
Meanwhile, Adhi Karya, another construction firm, plans to
ramp up its bonds issuance before the March deadline for the tax
amnesty to take advantage of the surge in investment interest,
corporate secretary Ki Syahgolang Permata said.
The government last month started the programme, which
offers lower tax rates for Indonesians who declare and
repatriate untaxed assets. The repatriated assets will have a
lock-up period of three years and can be invested in instruments
allowed by the government, which include corporate bonds, local
stocks, and property.
"The tax amnesty aside, this is good timing for corporations
to sell bonds," said Boumediene Sihombing, an investment banker
with Danareksa in Jakarta.
He said historically low inflation rates allow some headway
for further central bank interest rate cuts while market
confidence, improving economic growth and government spending
are creating a conducive environment for companies.
Around 35.3 trillion rupiah ($2.69 billion) has been raised
in Indonesia's corporate bond market by 15 companies in the year
to June 3, according to data from Financial Service Authority
(OJK). That compares with 23.4 trillion raised in the same
period last year.
Amid declining interest rates, corporate bonds are seen
offering compelling returns in the debt market, said Wahyu
Trenggono, director at Indonesia Bond Pricing Agency.
"Although interest rates are not as high as they were at the
beginning of the year, corporate bonds are still offering decent
returns at a premium to government bonds," Trenggono said.
The yield of the benchmark 10-year Indonesian government
bond has gone down to 6.90 percent following the
implementation of the tax amnesty. This is down from around 7.7
percent before the passage of the bill late in June.
The expected new supply of corporate bonds could also help
Indonesia increase liquidity in the secondary corporate bond
market, where the average daily trading volume is less than 1
trillion rupiah, according to Trenggono. That compares with an
average daily volume of 10-14 trillion rupiah in the government
bond market.
Existing investors usually buy bonds and hold them to
maturity.
While the tax amnesty could help invigorate key parts of
Indonesia's markets and finances, its full implementation could
face some hurdles. The amnesty was recently brought to
Indonesia's Constitutional Court for a judicial review by legal
activists who argue it protect money launderers and tax evaders.
The court has given the activists until Aug 9 to submit a
revised request.
($1 = 13,125.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Sam Holmes)