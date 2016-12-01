LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has revised
pricing on a triple-tranche US dollar bond offering, according
to a lead.
A January 2022 bond is marketing at a yield of 3.8% (plus or
minus 5bp), after starting at 4% area.
Revised guidance on a January 2027 note is at 4.45% (plus or
minus 5bp) from an initial 4.75% area.
A January 2047 tranche is at 5.35% (plus or minus 5bp) from
5.7% area.
All three tranches will be of benchmark size.
Pricing on the 144A/Reg deal is expected later on Thursday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard
Chartered are the lead managers. Indonesia is rated Baa3
stable/BB+ positive/BBB- stable.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)