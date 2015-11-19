JAKARTA Nov 19 Indonesia plans to require pension funds and insurance firms to keep a minimum percentage of their portfolio in government bonds to help provide stability in the debt market, the country's financial services authority (OJK) said on Thursday.

Pension funds and insurance companies currently invest around 18 percent of their funds in government bonds, OJK Chairman Muliaman D. Hadad said.

"This is good as a back-up, so that bonds are not too volatile, and so the domestic investor base becomes stronger," Hadad told reporters.

He declined to say what the minimum percentage could be for pension funds and insurance companies.

Foreign ownership in government bonds was 37.4 percent as of Nov. 13, he said.

