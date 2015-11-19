HONG KONG, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has
appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIMB,
Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners for an upcoming
US dollar bond offering that could raise as much as $4 billion.
The size and timing of the issue are yet to be decided, but
the country's ministry of finance is looking for a big offering
as it looks to fund a widening budget deficit.
"More is better. It's more efficient for us. Hopefully $4
billion," Scenaider C.H. Siahaan, director of debt strategy and
porfolio at the Indonesian finance ministry's debt management
department, told IFR.
The government is planning to borrow around Rp150trn
(US$11bn) from global funding markets in 2016, which accounts
for up to 30% of its total government borrowing, Siahaan said.
Indonesia has already issued overseas bonds totalling $8.2
billion in dollars, euros and yen this year.
Indonesia is expected to run a fiscal deficit equivalent to
2.59 percent of gross domestic product this year, a finance
ministry official told Reuters this month.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Steve Garton)