JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia's financial services
authority aims to boost the local bond market by making it
easier for pension and insurance funds to invest in riskier
products, the capital market supervisor at the regulator told
Reuters.
"Our market is not liquid enough because there are not
enough products and not enough investors," Nurhaida, who goes
with one name, said in an interview late on Thursday.
"Pension or insurance funds could only invest in bonds with
a certain rating, but many with lower ratings are actually quite
safe. We will try to ease the investment," she said.
The regulator will also try to push for more municipal bond
issuance for infrastructure development, Nurhaida said.
Indonesian provinces planning to issue bonds include West Java
and East Kalimantan.
