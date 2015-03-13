(Adds missing words in third paragraph, fixes typographical
error in fourth paragraph.)
By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia's financial services
authority aims to boost the local capital market by making it
easier for pension and insurance funds to invest in riskier
products, a senior official at the regulator told Reuters.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is heavily reliant on
offshore funding to meet growth targets and undertake
infrastructure projects, with foreign investors holding nearly
40 percent of 1,292 trillion rupiah ($98 billion) in outstanding
government bonds.
Indonesia is keen to deepen its local non-sovereign market
as many companies are trying to expand, and the impending
economic community among members of the Association of South
East Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to increase capital flows
and raise competition among individual countries for funds.
Increasing the liquidity in the domestic market will also
help to attract more investors as pension and insurance funds
tend to keep their assets for a relatively long period.
"Our market is not liquid enough because there are not
enough products and not enough investors," Nurhaida, the capital
market supervisor, said in an interview late on Thursday.
"Pension or insurance funds could only invest in bonds with a
certain rating, but many with lower ratings are actually quite
safe. We will try to ease the investment (rules)."
One of the measures is allowing funds to invest in
mortgage-backed securities issued by PT Sarana Multigriya
Finansial, a finance company mandated by the government to
raise funds from the capital market to support mortgage lenders
and help increase home ownership.
The regulator will also try to push for more municipal bond
issuance to finance infrastructure development, Nurhaida said.
"We have to be prepared to compete because like it or not,
in the next few years there will be increased integration in the
finance sector and capital market," said Nurhaida, who goes with
one name. "With the freer flow of capital and services, the
capital could be concentrated in a single country that provides
ease of investment."
Indonesia's fund-raising pipeline, including shares and bond
issuance, totals around 10 trillion rupiah, the regulator said.
President Joko Widodo needs to "mobilize the hundreds of
trillions of rupiah in the non-bank sector" to fund his
infrastructure development plan, Tom Lembong, chief executive of
private equity firm Quvat Management, told Reuters.
"It is urgently needed as the pension sector and the
insurance sector are still sitting on too much short-duration
assets to back up their long-term liabilities," Lembong said.
Branko Windoe, head of treasury at PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
, the country's biggest bank by market value, also
welcomed the regulator's move, but said that investors need to
be able to manage the risk of lower-rated products effectively.
Investors are increasingly worried that President Joko
Widodo's drive for clean governance is falling apart amid
disputes between rival law enforcement agencies.
($1 = 13,190.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Eric Meijer)