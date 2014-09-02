BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Indonesia, rated Baa3, BB+ and BBB-, has revised levels on a benchmark-sized 10-year US dollar sukuk to final guidance of 4.40% (+/-5bp), according to a lead manager.
Marketing on the Islamic bond began in the area of 4.625%.
CIMB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The 144A/Reg S sukuk is due to price later today.
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017