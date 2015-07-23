LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has started marketing a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at 260bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The orderbook on the deal is open and the trade is expected to be today's business.

Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are running the 144A/Reg S deal.

Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)