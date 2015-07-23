LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has
revised price guidance to 250bp area over mid-swaps on a
euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to a
source.
The revised guidance compares to initial price thoughts of
plus 260bp area, released earlier on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are
running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday's business.
Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's
and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)