LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has revised price guidance to 250bp area over mid-swaps on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to a source.

The revised guidance compares to initial price thoughts of plus 260bp area, released earlier on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday's business.

Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)