BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and SG CIB to arrange investor meetings in Europe, according to a lead manager.
The meetings will begin on May 26 for a potential euro-denominated bond. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; edited by Alex Chambers)
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.