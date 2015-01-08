BRIEF-Sinpas REIT reports Q1 revenue of 91.1 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 91.1 MILLION LIRA ($25.43 MILLION) VERSUS 21.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Indonesia has revised guidance on a dual-tranche offering of 10 and 30-year US dollar benchmark-sized bonds, according to a lead.
Guidance on the 10-year note has been cut to 4.25% area (plus or minus 5bp) from an initial level of 4.50% area, while on the 30-year tranche, the price has been revised to 5.25% area(plus or minus 5bp) from 5.50% area. Both bonds will price within the new range.
Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. The 144A/RegS deal will price later today.
Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO