LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Indonesia has revised guidance on a dual-tranche offering of 10 and 30-year US dollar benchmark-sized bonds, according to a lead.

Guidance on the 10-year note has been cut to 4.25% area (plus or minus 5bp) from an initial level of 4.50% area, while on the 30-year tranche, the price has been revised to 5.25% area(plus or minus 5bp) from 5.50% area. Both bonds will price within the new range.

Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. The 144A/RegS deal will price later today.

Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)