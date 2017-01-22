(Repeats story from Friday with no change in text)
* JPMorgan downgraded Indonesia at time of uncertainty -
finmin
* Indonesia says bond dealers must avoid conflicts of
interest
* Punishment of JPMorgan a "wake-up call" for investors -
analyst
* JPMorgan: latest stocks upgrade was not influenced by
sanction
By Eveline Danubrata and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Jan 20 Indonesia's reform-minded
finance minister seemed to invoke memories of the 1997-98 Asian
financial crisis this week when explaining why she came down so
hard on JPMorgan Chase & Co for downgrading the
country's equity market.
JPMorgan published a research report on Nov. 13 that gave
Indonesia an underweight assessment, just as Southeast Asia's
biggest economy was seeing an outflow of funds along with other
emerging markets after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
election.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, a former
International Monetary Fund director and World Bank managing
director, thought the downgrade could fuel a stampede out of the
country's assets.
There may be a "herd mentality" during a situation of panic
in financial markets, "so if someone shouts fire, everyone runs
and then there's a stampede," she told a parliamentary committee
this week.
That is exactly what happened during the 1997-98 "Asian
Contagion" financial crisis, when economies from Thailand to
South Korea and Indonesia collapsed as foreign investors pulled
capital from the region. Indonesia was the worst hit: a death
spiral in the rupiah triggered a banking crisis, bankruptcies
and rising unemployment - and in a matter of months had toppled
the country's longtime autocratic president, Suharto.
The U.S.-educated Indrawati shocked the financial community
by cutting all business ties with JPMorgan after the November
research note, including its role as a primary dealer and
underwriter for Indonesia's sovereign bonds.
She also signed new rules on Dec. 30, requiring all primary
bond dealers to adhere to "a principle that is aligned with the
government" and avoid "conflicts of interest".
She said those conflicts arise when partners "receive
business from the government, but on the other side they do
something that is different from the government's own interest".
Indrawati defended her crackdown on JPMorgan, saying that
alongside fundamental economic factors, investors are influenced
by psychology and perception, which is "sometimes very
subjective".
Achmad Sukarsono, an analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group,
called Indrawati's moves "a wake-up call for investors that even
the most reformist official in Indonesia is taking a political
approach to policy and has no qualms about punishing negative
opinion."
Indonesia is particularly vulnerable to a foreign stampede
out of its markets: foreigners owned 37.55 percent of its
government bonds at the end of 2016.
In November, foreigners sold nearly 32 trillion rupiah ($2.4
billion) of Indonesian stocks and government bonds, according to
data from the finance ministry and the stock exchange, though
the selling has since abated.
"TACTICAL MOVE"
Before Indonesia's punishment, JPMorgan was a primary
dealer. That meant it was allowed to buy government bonds in
auctions and resell them in the secondary market. Indonesia had
19 such dealers including Citibank, Deutsche Bank A.G. and HSBC
as of Nov. 25.
In its Nov. 13 report, JPMorgan downgraded Indonesian stocks
to "underweight" from "overweight", citing higher risk premiums
in emerging markets after Trump's win. Malaysia received an
"overweight" assessment and Brazil a "neutral".
The finance ministry's head of fiscal policy, Suahasil
Nazara, said Indonesia did not deserve a recommendation that was
lower than Brazil, after the South American country impeached
its president and suffered an economic contraction last year.
JPMorgan executives were caught off-guard by Indonesia's
reaction to what they saw as a routine report that was not
particularly critical of government policies, said a person with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Over a series of meetings, JPMorgan analysts sought to
assure Indonesian officials the change in the bank's assessment
on Indonesia was a "tactical" portfolio rebalancing tied to
global factors, people familiar with the matter said.
On Monday, JPMorgan upgraded its recommendation on
Indonesian stocks to "neutral", saying that "bond volatility
should now decay" after funds sold a large amount of bonds and
equities in emerging markets.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman said Indonesia's move against the
bank had not influenced the upgrade. "JPMorgan's research is
independent and anything published is a result of extensive and
objective analysis."
HISTORY
Other emerging market countries have tried to retaliate
against unfavourable research, including against Morgan Stanley
in China and Banco Santander in Brazil, although
the pressure has usually been less explicit than what JPMorgan
in Indonesia faced.
Indonesia's finance ministry came down hard due to its
perception of JPMorgan as a repeat offender, officials said.
In 2015, while Indonesia was grappling with its weakest
growth in six years and a market sell-off, Barron's news site
picked up a JPMorgan report and ran it with the headline
"JPMorgan: Sell Indonesia Bonds, Rupiah NOW". (on.barrons.com/2iQUVHJ)
Indonesia's then finance minister, Bambang Brodjonegoro,
dropped JPMorgan as an underwriter for its U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
The government relented after JPMorgan said its report had
been misrepresented, said the person, who declined to be
identified.
Barron's subsequently corrected its report to say JPMorgan
had cut its recommendation on Indonesia's bonds to
"underweight". Barron's did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 13,360.00 rupiah)
