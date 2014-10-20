JAKARTA Oct 20 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 21.22 trillion rupiah ($1.77 billion) of retail bonds to
Indonesians between Oct. 1-16, an official at its
debt-management office said on Monday.
The sale topped the target of 20 trillion rupiah.
The three-year bond was sold with a coupon set at 8.50
percent per annum, the same pricing as last year.
A total of 32,638 individuals bought the bonds, including
entrepreneurs, company employees and housewives.
Retail bonds are sold every year to domestic individual
investors.
(1 US dollar = 12,015 rupiah)
