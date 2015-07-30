JAKARTA, July 30 Indonesia expects to issue a
samurai bond this quarter after resolving questions over tax
issues, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.
"The problems regarding samurai bonds have been cleared,"
Robert Pakpahan, director general of financing aand risk
management, told reporters.
The launch-time "is subject to market conditions but we hope
to execute it before the end of the third quarter".
He declined to disclose the amount the government plans to
raise from the bond.
The samurai bond, which is a yen-dominated instrument issued
by the Indonesia government, would be 70 percent guaranteed by
the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
The proceeds will be used to finance the country's budget
deficit, which officials forecast could reach as high as 2.23
percent of gross domestic product this year.
The finance ministry was also in talks with the World Bank,
the Asian Development Bank, France's Agence Francaise de
Developpement, and Germany's KfW Development Bank for loans
totalling $1.17 billion to help pay for this year's budgetary
spending.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)