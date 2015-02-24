JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesia is re-evaluating the
purchase of fighter jets and rocket launchers from Brazil, as a
row between the two nations worsens over the execution of a
Brazilian for drug offences, said the Jakarta Post, quoting
Indonesia's vice president.
Both countries have recalled their ambassadors in a
tit-for-tat feud that began when Indonesia executed Brazilian
citizen Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira and five others for drug
offences last month.
A second Brazilian national is among a second group of 11
prisoners due to be executed soon in Indonesia, which has some
of the strictest drug trafficking laws in the world.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla said the government was
re-thinking the procurement of a squadron of 16 Brazil-made
Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano aircraft for Indonesia's
air force, the newspaper reported.
The Southeast Asian country was also considering cancelling
an order for multiple launch rocket systems.
Brazil and the Netherlands recalled their ambassadors from
Indonesia shortly after the executions.
Brazil took the further step of refusing to allow
Indonesia's new ambassador to take part in a credentials
ceremony, prompting the Southeast Asian country to recall him
back to Jakarta in protest.
Indonesia is also involved in a diplomatic dispute with
Australia over the fate of two Australian members of the "Bali
Nine" drug trafficking ring who are due to be executed soon.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who took office in
October, has pledged no clemency for drug offenders, despite
pleas from the European Union, Brazil, Australia and Amnesty
International.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry)