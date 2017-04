JAKARTA May 20 Indonesia's proposed 2015 budget estimates a fiscal deficit of between 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent of gross domestic product, the finance minister said on Tuesday, below the 3 percent legal limit.

The government's proposed budget was also based on crude output of between 900,000-920,000 barrels per day, Finance Minister Chatib Basri told lawmakers.

