JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesian state builders PT Wijaya Karya Tbk and PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk are exploring bank loans and bonds to secure hundreds of millions of dollars if a proposed plan for government funding fails, company executives said.

The Indonesian parliament will debate the finance minister's proposal to inject a total of nearly 54 trillion rupiah ($4.1 billion) into 24 state firms.

The government's initial plan was rejected last year as some parliament members were not convinced that the huge cash injection would benefit the economy.

President Joko Widodo has identified the infrastructure sector as a priority, but getting financing is an uphill task due to the state budget deficit and the reluctance of some private investors to put money into projects that may take a long time to take off.

Under the government's latest proposal, Wijaya Karya is slated to receive 4 trillion rupiah and Pembangunan Perumahan 2.25 trillion rupiah. It normally takes around a month for parliament to debate the proposed budget before a vote on it.

Wijaya Karya has allocated capital expenditure of 6 trillion rupiah this year to build infrastructure such as toll roads and power plants, Corporate Secretary Suradi told Reuters by phone.

If parliament rejects the government's proposed injection again, Wijaya Karya may tap local banks such as PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk for loans.

"We have to be able to get our own funding," Suradi said, adding that the company may utilise its internal cash. "Our deadline is quite tight."

Pembangunan Perumahan eyes a capital expenditure of more than 6 trillion rupiah over the next two years for projects that include toll roads, power plants and ports, finance director Agus Purbianto told Reuters.

The trend of decreasing interest rates at Indonesian banks is favourable for potential borrowers such as Pembangunan Perumahan, Purbianto said. The company may also issue bonds but it is waiting for the right time, he added.

Indonesian authorities have been pushing banks to lower lending rates to spur the economy. Southeast Asia's largest economy is expected to expand 5.1 percent this year but lower than the initial 5.3 percent target, as domestic consumption may not grow as much as expected.

Tapping the capital market, such as via a rights issue, is an option for companies but the government has to subscribe for a certain portion to prevent ownership from being diluted, executives said.

