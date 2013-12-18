UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesia's Bulog has been given government approval to build a 300,000 tonnes buffer stock of white sugar, the state food procurement body's CEO said on Wednesday, in an effort to guard against future food inflation.
"The government has in principle approved Bulog's proposal to form a sugar buffer stock of 300,000 tonnes," Sutarto Alimoeso told Reuters.
Earlier this week, Indonesia's agriculture minister forecast white sugar consumption to be little changed at 2.6 million tonnes next year. White sugar production this year is seen at 2.54 million tonnes.
After global food prices spiked last year, the Indonesian government agreed to extend Bulog's role beyond rice in order to build bigger food stockpiles.
Bulog can import food staples but often prioritizes buying from domestic farmers. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)