BRIEF-SMI Holdings appoints Wong Shui Yeung as independent non-executive director
* Wong shui yeung was appointed as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Oct 1 PT Bumi Resources Minerals , a unit of the debt-laden PT Bumi Resources, has extended $425 million loan facilities from Credit Suisse due this month to December 2013, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company currently has a 0.35 times of debt to equity ratio as per its first half financial result. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Target recalls about 560,000 water absorbing toys due to serious ingestion hazard