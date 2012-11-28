JAKARTA Nov 28 Indonesia's Bumi Resources forecasts coal production in 2012 at 75 million tonnes, rising to 85 million tonnes in 2013, Bumi director and corporate secretary Dileep Srivastava told an investment summit in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The company is to submit to a second independent investigation into its accounts, after lawyers for London-based shareholder Bumi Plc in September began a probe into alleged financial irregularities.

Bumi Plc, co-founded by the politically connected Bakrie family and financier Nat Rothschild, own 29 percent of the Indonesian company.