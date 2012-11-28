BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
JAKARTA Nov 28 Indonesia's Bumi Resources forecasts coal production in 2012 at 75 million tonnes, rising to 85 million tonnes in 2013, Bumi director and corporate secretary Dileep Srivastava told an investment summit in Jakarta on Wednesday.
The company is to submit to a second independent investigation into its accounts, after lawyers for London-based shareholder Bumi Plc in September began a probe into alleged financial irregularities.
Bumi Plc, co-founded by the politically connected Bakrie family and financier Nat Rothschild, own 29 percent of the Indonesian company.
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.