(Corrects JUNE 26 story to show investors will have right to
buy 31 shares not 1, second paragraph))
JAKARTA, June 26 Indonesia's Bumi Resources
set its right issue price at 250 rupiah per share, to
raise 8.05 trillion rupiah ($682.78 million), the company said
in a prospectus on Thursday.
It will sell about 32.2 billion shares. Investors holding 20
shares by the end of July 11 will have the right to buy 31
shares offered, the prospectus said.
The proceeds will be used to pay off part of its debt to CIC
through Country Forest Ltd and Castleford Investment Holdings
Ltd.
Bumi's shares traded at 150 per share on Thursday, up 0.7
percent from a day earlier. The company will seek shareholder
approval on June 30.
($1 = 11,790 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely)