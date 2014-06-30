JAKARTA, June 30 Shareholders of PT Bumi Resources Tbk approved the Indonesian coal miner's plan to raise 8.05 trillion rupiah ($680 million) through a rights issue to reduce its debt to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC).

"It has been approved. Now we implement the shareholders resolution," company director Dileep Srivastava told reporters on Monday.

Bumi, controlled by the Bakrie Group, planned to sell about 32.2 billion shares at 250 rupiah each, according to a prospectus released last week. Proceeds from the sale would be used to pay off part of the miner's debt to CIC.

In October the Chinese fund agreed to convert $1.3 billion worth of debt owed by Bumi into stakes in the Indonesian miner and associated subsidiaries.

Bumi's shares plunged to an 11-year low last Monday on concern about the miner's ability to repay debt, but the stock price has bounced since and was last traded at 170 rupiah. ($1=11,845.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Greg Mahlich)