SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Jan 28 Shares of PT Bumi
Serpong Damai Tbk fell as much as 7.1 percent in early
trading on Wednesday after IFR reported that the major
shareholders of the Indonesian property developer had launched a
block share sale.
Bumi Serpong shares plunged as low as 1,950 rupiah, the
biggest decline since April last year. The broader Jakarta stock
exchange was down 0.1 percent.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had earlier reported
that PT Paraga Artamida and PT Ekacentra Usahamaju sold 367.4
million Bumi Serpong shares at 1,890 rupiah each, at the lower
end of the indicative range of 1,880-2,015 rupiah range.
Both companies controlled 52.8 percent of Bumi Serpong as of
September 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 12,490.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing
by Eveline Danubrata and Miral Fahmy)